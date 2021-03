IPL 2021 Full Schedule Announced: Mumbai Indians to Play Royal Challengers Bangalore in Opener on April 9;

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced the schedule of the Indian Premier League 2021. The cash-rich league will be held in six cities across India – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Playoffs as well as the final on 30th May, 2021.

” The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk. The VIVO IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament,” BCCI stated in the press release.

