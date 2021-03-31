Glenn Maxwell’s aggressive batting during the middle overs and back-end will add dimension to their side and also help ‘Big Show’ to play freely, feels RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson. Maxwell, a perennial under-performer but someone who has always raked in moolah at the IPL auctions, was snapped for Rs 14.25 crore by the Royal Challengers Bangalore after Punjab Kings decided to release him.

“He (Maxwell) is fantastic and fits in the middle-order for us. We wanted to have a player of his quality during middle overs and at the back-end as well, he brings in huge amount of experience,” Hesson said at a virtual media conference, indicating that Maxwell is that impact player in the middle-order which RCB lacked last year.

“On his day, he can turn a game on its head. We need to use him in a space where we can maximize his skills and we are looking at how we do that,” the former New Zealand coach said.

Hesson wants Maxwell to understand his role. “I am waiting to speak to him and be clear about his role. It’s just been a few days. Amongst peers, he is going to bat, so its better he understands his role implicitly. He has good skils, highly experienced and will also be part of the leadership group.”

The 6 feet 9 inch Kyle Jamieson has been one of New Zealand’s heroes in Test cricket but Hesson feels that even in India, the bounce he can extract due to his height will be very handy for RCB.

“As I said, in some grounds, we will want bowlers who would bowl predominantly cutters and in some other ground, here the ball swings and there is bounce, Kyle will be deadly. “It’s about complementing with skills and what brings to the group, obviously with bat he has skills about being a power player,” Hesson justified the insane bidding of the young Black Cap.

As far as the Indian pace bowling group is concerned, Hesson is looking at ‘horses for courses’ while picking between Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj.

“Siraj is exceptional with new ball. He has ability to swing the new ball while Kyle will get that bounce and bring in different challenge. Saini has a little bit more pace and bowls a different length. They will be used in different phases of the game.”

Hesson was also pleased with the kind of form skipper Virat Kohli, who will be opening in the upcoming season. “I think Virat is so experienced with what he does with RCB and he is going to bat at the top of the order. It’s a position, he knows well. He is in fine touch. “I thought the way he played in T20s against England and how he controlled the tempo, on his day when he does for RCB.”

On uncapped Indian players, Hesson mentioned the names of Rajat Patidar of MP and Mohammed Azharudeen of Kerala as the talents to look out for. Strategy releasing players. If you look at the players released, we still have a core 7-8 from the playing XI last year, certainly looking at in and out back up players, providing more depth, more depth in terms of straight swaps if you want to change the combination as per venues, get bowlers who bowl more cutters or where the pitches turn, we need more left-handers in the middle order, or there is extra bounce, diff factors really pleased with balance. all of those 22 could step up if required.