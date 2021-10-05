Dubai: Despite not being in form and having retired from international cricket, MS Dhoni’s stocks have never taken a hit – instead it has risen. And after so many years of playing cricket, Dhoni still remains the humble next-door boy.

Dhoni gave fans another glimpse of his greatness when he obliged Delhi Capitals player Lalit Yadav’s request for an autograph. Not only did Dhoni sign, but he also had a light moment with the cricketer which would be etched in his memory forever.

The DC cricketer took to Twitter and shared the image and captioned it as: “Dreams do come true. Dare to dream.”

The gesture, as expected is a hit among Dhoni fans, and here is how they are reacting.

Meanwhile, CSK lost to DC by three wickets in a low-scoring affair. The loss will not affect their standings in the points table as they are second and have qualified. After the loss, Dhoni spoke of the pitch and revealed that it was slow and not easy to score runs.

“We were looking to get closer to 150. After we lost a few wickets, around the 15-16th over mark the platform was nice. We failed to accelerate. I thought it was a tough pitch. Anything close to 150 would’ve been a good score. It’s a two-paced wicket. It’s not like it slowed down drastically. Can’t just play your shots. That’s what the Delhi batters also faced,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.