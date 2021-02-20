Defending champions Mumbai India made smart business in the IPL 2021 Auction as they bought good back-up options for their core squad. Mumbai spent most of their money to brought back Nathan Coulter-Nile in the squad which they release ahead of the auction but this time at a lesser price.

Coulter-Nile cost Mumbai INR 5 Crore. While they also include New Zeland pacer Adam Milne in their squad for Rs 3.2 crore as a backup option for Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. They also bought a surprise package from South Africa – Marco Jansen at a base price of Rs 20 Lakh.

The most talked-about purchase of Mumbai Indians this season was Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Arjun was bought for INR 20 Lakh as Mumbai were the only franchise to make a bid for him. It will be interesting to see whether Arjun will get a chance in the playing XI this season.

However, the five-time IPL champions retained their core squad from the last season to continue their winning combination. Mumbai played dominating cricket in IPL 2020 due to the collective efforts of every player in the squad.

Mumbai are not expected to make many changes in their playing XI from the last season.

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar

Players Bought: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Mumbai Indians Full Squad: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult