Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals appointed New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi as their new liaison officer for next season. Sodhi, who has played for Rajasthan in IPL 2018 and 2019, went unsold in the recent 2021 mini-auction. <p></p> <p></p>Sodhi was also the spin consultant for the Rajasthan camp in 2020 season, but in the 2021 Indian Premier League, he has a different role to play. <p></p> <p></p>The 28-year-old will work closely with Kumar Sangakkara, the team's new Director of Cricket, and Jake Lush McCrum, the chief operating officer, thereby contributing "both towards cricket and operations vertical". <p></p> <p></p>Sodhi said he is delighted to rejoin the Rajasthan camp once again and called it an innovative and dynamic franchise. <p></p> <p></p>"The Royals are an innovative, dynamic franchise that plays an entertaining brand of cricket, and I am delighted to rejoin my IPL family to work across the board," he said in a statement. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ish Sodhi - Team Liaison for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> &#x1f497; <p></p> <p></p>Here's how the Royals virtually welcomed him (back). &#x1f4f2;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HallaBol?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HallaBol</a> <a href="https://t.co/hZLtfhMiEp">pic.twitter.com/hZLtfhMiEp</a></p> <p></p> Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1365162152072540164?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 26, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Sodhi thanked the franchise for helping him start the new off-field journey. <p></p> <p></p>"Last year I expressed my interest in exploring the management side of the franchise, and the Royals management team was very supportive, offering me a role to enable me to begin my off-field journey," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"I'm looking forward to supporting the coaches and the business operations of the team through which I'll really develop my cricketing and management skills." <p></p> <p></p>Sodhi is currently part of the New Zealand squad for the five-match T20I series which the host is currently leading by 2-0. Sodhi was excellent with the ball in the first match as he claimed a five-wicket haul.