Elated after consecutive wins, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma admitted the one area he feels the side can improve upon on Saturday. The MI captain feels the middle-order has not been consistent and that is something they need to look into.

“You saw from both the teams, trying to capitalise on the powerplay. Having said that, I think we can bat better in the middle overs,” Rohit said.

Hailing it as a good bowling effort by the troops to restrict SRH to under 150 and win the match, Rohit revealed he knew it will not be an easy pitch for the batsman and hence felt the target they set to be a good one.

“It was a great effort from the bowling unit. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. On that pitch, when you’re bowling well, it’s not easy. I thought it was a good score on that pitch,” he added.

Rohit praised Kieron Pollard for his batting which also saw him get the man of the match. Pollard scored 35 off 22 balls which proved to be the difference in the end and also chipped in with a couple of overs in which he conceded merely 10 runs.

“One set batter carrying through is needed, which is what’s not happening for all of the teams that have played here. Polly has done it for so many years for us at the back end. We have the confidence in him. It’s all about him getting some time in the middle,” Rohit added further.

Earlier, defending 150, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar 3/19 stifled the middle-order before Boult 3/28 polished off the tail as SRH were bowled out for 137 in 19.4 overs. Opting to bat, MI had a good start but Vijay Shankar and Mujeeb Ur Rahman claimed two wickets each as SRH stemmed the flow of runs in the middle overs. However, Kieron Pollard managed to lift MI to 150 for 5

With the win, MI goes top of the table with two wins in three games.