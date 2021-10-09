<strong>Abu Dhabi:</strong> Despite an emphatic 42-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, defending champions Mumbai Indians failed to qualify for the playoffs. Calling it a 'collective failure', MI captain Rohit Sharma felt just when the side was getting momentum - there was a break and that changed things. <p></p> <p></p>"We have had a fabulous run as a franchise. It was wonderful to be part of this set-up, we can be very proud of that. We were getting momentum in Delhi and there was a break, that didn't help the team. It was a collective failure of the group," Rohit said at the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p>Reckoning that the win must have entertained fans, he also thanked them for being supportive always. <p></p> <p></p>"Very happy with win today, we gave everything, I am sure it was entertaining for the fans as well. They have always been supportive, they have always stood by us. Little disappointed we didn't go through," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit also went on to heap praise on young Ishan Kishan who was the man of the match for his breathtaking 32-ball 84. <p></p> <p></p>"He (Ishan Kishan) is a very talented player, just the right position for him to bat is very crucial. Today was a perfect game for him. That is the situation he likes. It was wonderful to see from the other end. <p></p> <p></p>After registering a dominant 42-run win against the Orange Army, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians ended the league stages with an NRR of +0.116 and 14 points in 14 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Mumbai would like to bounce back to winning ways in the next IPL.