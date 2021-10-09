Abu Dhabi: Despite an emphatic 42-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, defending champions Mumbai Indians failed to qualify for the playoffs. Calling it a ‘collective failure’, MI captain Rohit Sharma felt just when the side was getting momentum – there was a break and that changed things.

“We have had a fabulous run as a franchise. It was wonderful to be part of this set-up, we can be very proud of that. We were getting momentum in Delhi and there was a break, that didn’t help the team. It was a collective failure of the group,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Reckoning that the win must have entertained fans, he also thanked them for being supportive always.

“Very happy with win today, we gave everything, I am sure it was entertaining for the fans as well. They have always been supportive, they have always stood by us. Little disappointed we didn’t go through,” he added.

Rohit also went on to heap praise on young Ishan Kishan who was the man of the match for his breathtaking 32-ball 84.

“He (Ishan Kishan) is a very talented player, just the right position for him to bat is very crucial. Today was a perfect game for him. That is the situation he likes. It was wonderful to see from the other end.

After registering a dominant 42-run win against the Orange Army, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians ended the league stages with an NRR of +0.116 and 14 points in 14 matches.

Mumbai would like to bounce back to winning ways in the next IPL.