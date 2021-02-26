With the rise in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the BCCI is reportedly reconsidering its initial plan to host the entire IPL season in Mumbai which has four stadiums. Now, the cricket board is mulling over using multiple venues to host the annual T20 league with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad among those where matches may be held.

According to news agency PTI, the earlier discussions centred around Mumbai playing host considering it has four stadiums – Wankhede, Brabourne, DY Patil and Reliance Stadium. That would have allowed the organisers to create a single bio-secure bubble and hold the eight-week long tournament.

However, with the COVID-19 situation worsening in Mumbai, the board has been forced to mull over expanding from one to four-five cities. The fixtures for the upcoming season are yet to be finalised but it’s expected the event will get underway from the second week of April.

“There is still a month left for the IPL to start but obviously some decisions need to be taken. It will be risky to have a single city IPL in Mumbai if there is steady rise in cases that’s happening right now,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI .

“So cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata will be ready to host matches. Ahmedabad, in all likelihood, will host the play-off and final match of the IPL,” he added.

Maharashtra has witnessed a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, recording over 8,000 of them on Thursday while Mumbai registered over 1100 cases on the same day.

Last year, IPL was first postponed indefinitely after the coronavirus outbreak in March before it was shifted out of the country with the entire season being held in UAE across three venues. The board is hopeful that the relatively improved situation will allow it to organise the T20 tournament in India this time around.