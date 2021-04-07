Olympic gold medallists Usain Bolt on Wednesday shared a photo on social media platform donning the new jersey of Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bolt, who has expressed his love for cricket many times in past, tagged RCB captain Virat Kohli and star batsman AB de Villiers in the post.

Bolt, who is known as the fastest man alive, reminded RCB of his skills.

“Challengers, just letting you know, I’m still the fastest cat around. @imVkohli @ABdeVilliers17 @pumacricket @RCBTweets,” Bolt tweeted.

De Villiers didn’t waste much time and left a witty comment on Bolt’s picture.

“We know whom to call when we need a few extra runs! Eyes @usainbolt @pumacricket,” wrote ABD.

RCB also reacted to the viral photo and said red suits you Bolt. They posted: “The Red suits you, legend! Next up, catch a flight to India. We’re waiting!”

Usain Bolt was introduced to cricket by his father who’s admired the West Indies fast bowlers Michael Holding and Courtney Walsh.

“My father is a huge cricket fan, but when I got to higher secondary, I had two options cricket or athletics,” Bolt recalled during an old interview with AFP. “My dad said because of the system in Jamaica, it would be better to take up athletics.

RCB will start their IPL campaign in the opening clash of the season against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli (C), AB De Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Christian, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Finn Allen.