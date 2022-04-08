Mumbai: Quinton De Kock (80 off 52 balls) showed class and quality against Delhi Capitals on Thursday as he managed to take Lucknow Super Giants over the line in a 150 chase. LSG won the match by six wickets and picked up the crucial two points.

During the game, De Kock hit a freak six of Anrich Nortje. You could call it ‘freak’ because Nortje bowled a beamer which was 150 kph in the 14th over of the second innings of match number 15 of IPL 2022. Unfortunately, it went for a six.

At first, QDK was surprised – trying to duck, he left his bat hanging above his head. The ball somehow found some part of the bat and flew over third man for a six. Nortje was quick to apologise to his fellow South African as he realised the ball had slipped out of his hands and that it was not intentional.

The umpire was on the mark as he called it a no-ball and gave a free hit to the batter.

Here is the video of what happened:

Quinton De Kock was also awarded the man of the match for his brilliant knock. “It was a matter of just playing what’s in front of you, reacting to it. It was a chaseable score. You want a decent start in the powerplay and we didn’t want to get too ahead in the chase. Was important to keep wickets in hand,” De Kock said at the post-match presentation.