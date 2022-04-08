<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Quinton De Kock (80 off 52 balls) showed class and quality against Delhi Capitals on Thursday as he managed to take Lucknow Super Giants over the line in a 150 chase. LSG won the match by six wickets and picked up the crucial two points. <p></p> <p></p>During the game, De Kock hit a freak six of Anrich Nortje. You could call it 'freak' because Nortje bowled a beamer which was 150 kph in the 14th over of the second innings of match number 15 of IPL 2022. Unfortunately, it went for a six. <p></p> <p></p>At first, QDK was surprised - trying to duck, he left his bat hanging above his head. The ball somehow found some part of the bat and flew over third man for a six. Nortje was quick to apologise to his fellow South African as he realised the ball had slipped out of his hands and that it was not intentional. <p></p> <p></p>The umpire was on the mark as he called it a no-ball and gave a free hit to the batter. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video of what happened: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="tl">Hahaahaha <a href="https://t.co/X9Mpbzrd3R">pic.twitter.com/X9Mpbzrd3R</a></p> <p></p> Sehwag (@Sehwag54587220) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sehwag54587220/status/1512119617011204096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Quinton De Kock was also awarded the man of the match for his brilliant knock. "It was a matter of just playing what's in front of you, reacting to it. It was a chaseable score. You want a decent start in the powerplay and we didn't want to get too ahead in the chase. Was important to keep wickets in hand," De Kock said at the post-match presentation.