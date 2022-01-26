Mumbai: Ahead of the much-awaited auction, Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul has expressed his wish to get South African pacer Kagiso Rabada on board. Reckoning that every team would want him, Rahul hailed Rabada as a ‘smart’ cricketer.

“We have seen Rabada being a key bowler for the Delhi Capitals and played a huge part in their success. Every team would want a player like Kagiso Rabada. Come on, he bowls over 145kph and is a very smart cricketer. Everyone would want someone like that,” he said.

Rabada was a part of the Delhi Capitals outfit but was released at the retention. The Capitals retained Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, and Anrich Nortje.