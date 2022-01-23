Mumbai: With about three weeks to go for the much-awaited mega auction, franchises would be working overtime to zero in on the players they would like on their side. On Friday, a total of 1214 cricketers, including 270 capped players, 312 uncapped players, and 41 from Associate teams, have registered for the auction, and the list was sent to the ten franchises.

Now, speculations are rife over who should bid for whom. While fans are expressing their desire on social media platforms, here are the players that India.com believes champions Chennai Super Kings would target at the auction.

Shahrukh Khan: The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer is a perfect T20 cricketer. The right-hander can go hell for leather from ball one and that is a rare skill to have. With Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni already there, Khan could bolster the middle-order further.

Faf du Plessis: Ruturaj Gaikwad is already there at the top, but his partner is missing and that is the hole CSK would look to plug at the auction. They would look to get back old warhorse Faf du Plessis. Once he is back, the successful opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad-Faf would reunite and that would settle things at the top. And, by Faf’s own admission, he has a lot of cricket left in him.

Dwayne Bravo: The West Indian senior all-rounder is a star in yellow and has a close bond with the captain. He could once again at the fag end of his career get a bid from CSK.