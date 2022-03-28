New Delhi: Following Delhi Capitals’ four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, all-rounder Lalit Yadav lavished praise on his teammate Axar Patel. On Sunday, in their first match of the IPL, Delhi Capitals were in a spot of bother when they were reduced to 104/6 in the 14th over and needed 74 more runs to win. However, Lalit and Axar strung a fantastic partnership to help their side clinch victory with 10 balls to spare.

Speaking about his unbeaten innings of 48 runs from 38 balls, Yadav said, “When I was in the middle, I played according to the team’s needs. Wickets kept falling at the other end, but I decided to trust my own game and take the match as deep as possible. You never know what can happen. And in the end, we finished the game in the 19th over.”

The 25-year-old added that Axar knows how to get the best out of him, “I feel very comfortable when Axar is at the other end. He knows my game and he knows how to get the best out of me. We were just telling each other to keep our wickets intact and take our team over the line. We knew that if we keep playing then we will win the match before the last over.”

Yadav also spoke about the advice he received from Captain Rishabh Pant, “In the second time-out, Rishabh told me to follow my instincts and take the game as deep as possible. I kept that in mind and didn’t think too much about anything else as Axar and I kept talking and laughing in the middle. It always helps when you bat with someone you know very well.”

Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in their next match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.