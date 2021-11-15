Dubai: The T20 World Cup has got over and it was an exciting tournament where some players reinstated their status as greats while some others made a name for themselves and showed the promise for bigger things in the future. With the cash-rich Indian Premier League auctions coming up, a lot of players would be on the wishlist of franchises.

With it being a ‘mega’ auction, a lot of players are set to get maiden IPL contracts – while some others may crack a better deal with a new franchise. Also remember, two new franchises would be bidding.

Here are the players who may get better contracts based purely on the recent show in the marquee tournament.

Tim Southee: The right-arm pacer may not have been the leader of the bowling unit with Trent Boult there, but Southee’s contribution was immense. Southee went unsold in the auctions last time and was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders at the last hour as Pat Cummins’ replacement. Going at an economy of 6.50 per over, Southee picked up eight wickets in seven games. He would surely get a big deal this time at the auctions.

Charith Asalanka: Sri Lanka may not have made the knockouts, but at No 6 in the batting order – allrounder Charith Asalanka impressed. He amassed 237 runs in six outings at an average of 46.20. He scored at a healthy strike rate of 147 and smashed two brilliant fifties. Asalanka has been the big plus for the Lankans. He is in line to get a good deal.