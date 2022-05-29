<strong>Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Final, Ahmedabad:</strong> Gujarat Titans was the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 final by winning the Qualifier 1 against Rajasthan Royals. They will again be taking on the same opponent in the final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Here's is a look at Gujarat Titans' journey to the final of IPL 2022. <p></p><h2>Gujarat Titans Journey To IPL 2022 Final:</h2> <p></p><ul> <p></p> <li>Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 4th Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai GT won by 5 wickets</li> <p></p> <li>Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 10th Match, MCA Stadium, Pune GT won by 14 runs</li> <p></p> <li>Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 16th Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai GT won by 6 wickets</li> <p></p> <li>Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 21st Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai SRH won by 8 wickets</li> <p></p> <li>Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, 24th Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai GT won by 37 runs</li> <p></p> <li>Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 29th Match, MCA Stadium, Pune GT won by 3 wickets</li> <p></p> <li>Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 35th Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai GT won by 8 runs</li> <p></p> <li>Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, 40th Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai GT won by 5 wickets</li> <p></p> <li>Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, 43rd Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai GT won by 6 wickets</li> <p></p> <li>Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, 48th Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai PBKS won by 8 wickets</li> <p></p> <li>Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, 51st Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai MI won by 5 runs</li> <p></p> <li>Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 57th Match, MCA Stadium, Pune GT won by 62 runs</li> <p></p> <li>Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 62nd Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - GT won by 7 wickets</li> <p></p> <li>Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 67th Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - RCB won by 8 wickets</li> <p></p> <li>Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Qualifier 1, Eden Gardens, Kolkata - GT won by 7 wkts</li> <p></p></ul>