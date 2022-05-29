IPL 2022 Final, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: Rajasthan Royals qualified for the final after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday. Having qualified for the playoffs, placed second in the points table, the Royals would fancy their chances against the Gujarat Titans (GT) when they face off in the final of IPL 2022.

Rajasthan Royals Journey To IPL 2022 Final:

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 5th Match, MCA, Pune – RR won by 61 runs Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 9th Match, DY Patil Sports Academy – RR won by 23 runs Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 13th Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – RCB won by 4 wickets Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, 20th Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – RR won by 3 runs Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, 24th Match, DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai – GT won by 37 runs Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 30th Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai – RR win by 7 runs Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 34th Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – RR won by 15 runs Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 39th Match, MCA, Pune – RR won by 29 runs Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 44th Match, DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai – MI won by 5 wickets Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 47th Match, Wankhede, Mumbai – KKR won by 7 wickets Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 52nd Match, Wankhede, Mumbai – RR won by 6 wickets Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 58th Match, DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai – DC won by 8 wickets Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, 63rd Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai – RR won by 24 runs Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 68th Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai – RR won by 5 wickets Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Qualifier 1, Eden Gardens, Kolkata – GT won by 7 wickets Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Qualifier 2, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – RR won by 7 wickets

The final is scheduled to start at 8 pm (IST) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.