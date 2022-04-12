IPL 2022: GT Captain Hardik Pandya on His Battle With Umran Malik in Loss Against SRH

Mumbai: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was hit on the helmet by a fierce bouncer from Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik on Monday and that woke the former up. After the loss, Hardik broke silence on his battle with Umran. Hardik, who hit a valuable fifty under the circumstances, revealed the idea was not to allow the bowler to settle down.

“With all due respect I can’t let a young gun get away with something right? The IPL is tough so it kind of woke me up and it felt nice after that,” Pandya said at the post-match presentation after GT lost the match by eight wickets.

Hardik also reckoned they were 7-10 runs short and that hurt them in the end. Pandya added: “I think batting-wise, maybe we were 7-10 runs short. Those 10 runs would have made a difference in the end. We had a good start with the ball but those two overs in the Powerplay brought them back into the game.”

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 162/7 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50 not out, Abhinav Manohar 35; T Natarajan 2/34, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/37) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kane Williamson 57, Abhishek Sharma 42; Hardik Pandya 1/27, Rashid Khan 1/28)