Up Close With Jos Buttler’s 3rd IPL 2022 Century – StatAttack: Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler has taken the IPL 2022 by storm as he brought up his third century of the season against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. Buttler hit nine sixes and nine fours before getting dismissed in the penultimate over of the innings as the Royals – riding on his knock reached a mammoth total of 222 at the end of their 20 overs.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights of the 116-run against the Delhi Capitals:

Jos Buttler became only the 2nd player after Virat Kohli to score more than 2 centuries in an IPL season. Virat Kohli had scored four in IPL 2016 playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Jos Buttler joined Virat Kohli to be the only two players to have scored 3 or more IPL centuries in a season

Flashback to a year from now and Buttler had never made a T20 hundred

Jos Buttler leads the orange cap list of players by a country mile with 491 runs this season, second-best is KL Rahul with 265 runs

This is the first time Jos Buttler has scored two consecutive centuries in IPL

Jos Buttler finds himself third in the third place of most IPL hundreds, just behind Chris Gayle, who leads the list with six centuries followed by Virat Kohli with five.

Gayle’s six came off 141 innings while Kohli took 205 innings to get his five. Buttler’s four have come off just 71 innings.

One of the Buttler’s sixes went for 107 metres, the longest in IPL 2022 so far.

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.