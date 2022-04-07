TATA IPL, KKR vs MI At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune: Kolkata Knight Riders seemed to have got their combination all wrong when it came to fielding a viable XI in the IPL 2022 league matches, but thanks to some quite outstanding performances from unexpected quarters, they find themselves at the top of the IPL 2022 league table, at least for the moment. However, their key plan couldn’t have been the way things have been and while they won’t be complaining so far, there is no doubt that the combination that has come to be more by accident than design could well not work for the entirety of the long league.

Three wins out of four, with a net run-rate of 1.102 is quite flattering for KKR, but six points are already in the kitty and they wouldn’t be too bothered about how these came along.

However, take a look at their win over Mumbai Indians in Pune on Wednesday. Barring Venkatesh Iyer up top, and that incredible knock from Pat Cummins as he matched the fastest half-century in IPL history, not one top-order batsman crossed 20.

Mumbai Indians had their plans in place and it would be fair to say that had Cummins not found his mojo, and then some, they were very much in the match.

Similar was the case against Punjab Kings as well, when only Andre Russell was on point with the bat.

But what KKR have got now is a very good bowling attack. With Umesh Yadav rediscovering himself and Tim Southee providing critical experience and class, the bowling, buttressed by the guiles of Sunil Narine, the steady Varun Charkravarthy, Russell and Shivam Mavi, they have delivered more often than not.

KKR’s only loss, to Royal Challengers Bangalore, came when the batting made an absolute hash of it all and the bowling was left with precious little to defend.

Even in the inaugural match of IPL 2022, against Chennai Super Kings, it was the bowling that tilted the balance in KKR’s favour.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer, technically the two most consistent in the KKR batting, have not been consistent, and that seems to be the norm with the rest of the batters as well. Nitish Rana tends to get just too aggressive for his own good, while Narine and Andre Russell aren’t quite expected to be top-scorers in every game.

So far, so good for KKR, but only because they are bowling well. They will struggle if the bowling fails, and it is a long league, so one or two bowlers running out of steam can’t be ruled out. Hopefully, they have a good Plan B in place.