Lucknow: It came as a surprise to many when new franchise Lucknow Super Giants, who were supposed to retain three players ahead of the auction, opted for KL Rahul, Australia’s Marcus Stoinis, and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Not Rahul, but the other two cricketers were the surprises as not many expected the new franchise to show interest in them. Stoinis was roped in for Rs 9.2 crore and Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore.

Rahul has now explained why the franchise lapped up the two cricketers ahead of the auction. Rahul said that the franchise wanted to sort out the ‘three pillers’ ahead of the mega auction.

“The idea behind (picking) Stoinis and Bishnoi is very simple. When you are trying to get three retentions, you want to get three pillars sorted. You have an opening batter in me, you have an all-rounder in Stoinis, who can bat No. 5-6. We’ve seen that in Big Bash, he has opened as well. He’s a very flexible player. He gives you a sixth bowling option as well,” Rahul said on Backstage With Boria.