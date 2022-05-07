New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is remarkable for many reasons, with some exceptional performances, as well as some rather mediocre ones. With the pitches promising a better contest between bat and ball, the formation and patterns of bowling attacks have become important as well and a very interesting development is the number of young Indian left-arm seamers that have made a mark. They may not necessarily be the biggest wicket-takers or the fastest bowlers, but they have definitely made a difference at critical junctures with their natural delivery across the right-hander, combined with the in-swinger, making things difficult for many batters.

Not since the days of Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Irfan Pathan and R.P. Singh has India seen left-armers being deployed with any effectiveness. T. Natarajan was the latest from that clan to don India colours and that is also showing now in the IPL, as he stands at a creditable 4th on the Purple Cap list.

However, this article is largely to focus on the younger lot that has suddenly come up and made things interesting. Potentially, many of these bowlers can be India material, while almost all are definitely good enough for India A level.

Mohsin Khan (Lucknow Super Giants)

Mohsin Khan, surprisingly, is no newcomer to IPL cricket. He was on the Mumbai Indians list for a fairly long time from 2018 till the time he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 auction.

The 23-year-old from Uttar Pradesh made a mark with his telling spell of 4/16 against Delhi Capitals in his 4th match this year. Earlier, he had a three-wicket haul against Punjab Kings and sent down a very good last over against his former franchise Mumbai Indians, restricting their heavy artillery as LSG posted a win.

Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)

The PBKS left-armer has not been picking up too many wickets, nor is he the fastest in the business. But that in itself makes his contribution quite creditable.

The 23-year-old from Guna in Madhya Pradesh has bowled the death overs with quite an impressive consistency, making sure that he didn’t give away runs, something that has been critical to PBKS’ campaign. No wonder then that he is a regular part of the franchise’s playing XI.

Yash Dayal (Gujarat Titans)

The 24-year-old from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh is playing his debut IPL and has impressed with his contribution to the Gujarat Titans cause.

He began with an impressive 3/40 against Rajasthan Royals, a side that has been formidable with the bat, and thereafter has picked up wickets fairly regularly for GT.

Mukesh Choudhary (Chennai Super Kings)

Hailing from Bhilwara in Rajasthan, Mukesh Choudhary plays for Maharashtra in domestic first-class cricket and was picked up by Chennai Super Kings in an investment that should serve them well in the future.

Choudhary has had a very good season amidst the ruins of CSK’s campaign. He had spells of 3/19 against Mumbai Indians and 4/46 against SunRisers Hyderabad and no one can ask for more from the youngster.

Left-armers are everywhere. Apart from Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed has rediscovered himself while Chetan Sarkariya puts up his hand when he’s playing.

The tried and tested lot of Trent Boult, Mustafizur Rahman and Marco Jansen have had their say, and several others like David Willey, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills and Obed McCoy have also seen action with various levels of success.

There is no doubt that the left-arm seamer is an integral part of limited-overs cricket and India is lucky to have so many potentials in their cupboard.