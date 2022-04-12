Mumbai: There is no doubt that MS Dhoni happens to be one of the most popular cricketers across the world. Dhoni, over the years, has inspired millions to take to the game and continues to do so. Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana, who was roped in by CSK at the auction, admitted his love for the franchise because of Dhoni. Theekshana went on to claim that Dhoni can do anything on a cricket field.

“Actually I liked CSK because I like MS Dhoni very much. It’s actually unbelievable, yesterday I played table tennis with him. It’s more like a goal to play with him and to play under him now. He has a lot of skills, be it cricket, football, or table tennis. I think he can do anything. It is a dream come true to play here,” he said in a video shared by CSK.

Theekshana also went on to reveal how Lasith Malinga broke the news about him getting an IPL contract with CSK. He added: “I was in a match, playing the 2nd T20I against Australia and fans told me that I was picked for CSK. I thought they were just joking or something. After going to the dressing room, Lasith Malinga told me that I was going to play for CSK.”

Meanwhile, the defending champions have not got their campaign off to a good start. They are yet to win after four games and looks like they would find it hard t even make the playoffs.