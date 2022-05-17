<strong>Mumbai:</strong> The most successful team in the history of the IPL has had a season to forget, being the first team to crash out of the playoffs race. Despite all that, Mumbai Indians seem to be a unit that is in a good headspace. Ahead of their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede stadium, Ishan Kishan was spotted bowling in the nets. <p></p> <p></p>He was bowling to Mayank Markande. There was a slight fun banter between Kishan and Markande when the wrist-spinner hit the wicketkeeper for a six over his head in the nets. <p></p> <p></p>Here is what happened in the nets on the eve of their game against Hyderabad: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ishan &#x1f19a; Mayank - the sequel &#x1f923;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OneFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OneFamily</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DilKholKe?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DilKholKe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MumbaiIndians?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MumbaiIndians</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ishankishan51?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ishankishan51</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MarkandeMayank?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkandeMayank</a> MI TV <a href="https://t.co/qhZIA9ChgE">pic.twitter.com/qhZIA9ChgE</a></p> <p></p> Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) <a href="https://twitter.com/mipaltan/status/1526223448258666498?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 16, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>