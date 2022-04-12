Mumbai: Every time Umran Malik bowls, eyes are on him and that is for a reason. It is not everyday that you find a pacer in India bowling 150+ kmph consistently. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer may be raw but he sure has the pace and that is what has caught the attention of ex-English captain Michael Vaughan.

Impressed by him, Vaughan reckons Umran could be playing for India soon. Vaughan also urged the BCCI to send Umran to play County cricket this summer.

“Umran Malik will play for India very soon .. If I was the @BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though,” the former England batter wrote on his Twitter account.