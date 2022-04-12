<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Every time Umran Malik bowls, eyes are on him and that is for a reason. It is not everyday that you find a pacer in India bowling 150+ kmph consistently. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer may be raw but he sure has the pace and that is what has caught the attention of ex-English captain Michael Vaughan. <p></p> <p></p>Impressed by him, Vaughan reckons Umran could be playing for India soon. Vaughan also urged the BCCI to send Umran to play County cricket this summer. <p></p> <p></p>"Umran Malik will play for India very soon .. If I was the @BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though," the former England batter wrote on his Twitter account. <p></p><div id="between-para-div2" class="ad-block-container ad-below-subtitle"> <p></p><div id="between-para-ad2"> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Umran Malik will play for India very soon If I was the <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a></p> <p></p> Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelVaughan/status/1513552202333364224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 11, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Experts have in the past said that Umran needs proper guidance and nurturing. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, a measured half-century by captain Kane Williamson, after their bowlers applied brakes in the last five overs, sealed Sunrisers Hyderabad's eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the D.Y Patil Stadium to record their second successive win of the tournament. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores:</strong> Gujarat Titans 162/7 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50 not out, Abhinav Manohar 35; T Natarajan 2/34, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/37) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kane Williamson 57, Abhishek Sharma 42; Hardik Pandya 1/27, Rashid Khan 1/28) <p></p><div class="clear">With three wins in four games, the Titans find themselves in the fifth spot, while Hyderabad with two wins in four games are in the eighth place.</div> <p></p><div id="infinite-content-ad-7" class="ad-container"></div> <p></p><div class="clear"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>