<strong>Mumbai:</strong> IPL is beautiful and there are many reasons for that. On Sunday, fans got to see one of the reasons why IPL is beautiful. Seemed like life had come a full circle when MS Dhoni led Chennai at the Wankhede stadium against Gujarat Titans - a team that is being coached by Gary Kirsten. <p></p> <p></p>When the two sides faced each other, it would have reminded fans of 2011 when Dhoni was the captain of India and Kirsten - the coach. The hit pair went on to lead India to its second World Cup crown and it happened at Wankhede. <p></p> <p></p>The two legends of the game met after the game and a few pictures have now surfaced on social space. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Reunion of the &#x1f3c6; Coach and Captain.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> <a href="https://t.co/sxqcM92RSb">pic.twitter.com/sxqcM92RSb</a></p> <p></p> Mohammed Aziz (@itsmeaziz07) <a href="https://twitter.com/itsmeaziz07/status/1526056318075031557?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 16, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>