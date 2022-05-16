Mumbai: IPL is beautiful and there are many reasons for that. On Sunday, fans got to see one of the reasons why IPL is beautiful. Seemed like life had come a full circle when MS Dhoni led Chennai at the Wankhede stadium against Gujarat Titans – a team that is being coached by Gary Kirsten.

When the two sides faced each other, it would have reminded fans of 2011 when Dhoni was the captain of India and Kirsten – the coach. The hit pair went on to lead India to its second World Cup crown and it happened at Wankhede.

The two legends of the game met after the game and a few pictures have now surfaced on social space.