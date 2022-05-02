Pune: Without a doubt, Chennai Super Kings is one of the most popular franchises and a big reason for that is captain MS Dhoni. Chennai, who have had a disastrous IPL season, decided to give the mantle of captaincy to Dhoni from Ravindra Jadeja – and it worked. CSK beat SRH by 13 runs at Pune to keep their playoffs hopes alive. From the time Dhoni walked out to the centre for the toss, fans went berserk yelling ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ from the stands and sure, he did not disappoint.

Everything seemed to have fallen in place for the team in yellow on Sunday with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway taking charge right at the start.

Fans are now crediting Dhoni’s return as skipper of CSK midway through the tournament. Here are the pick of the tweets of the fans: