Mumbai: MS Dhoni found a new way to impress fans on Sunday during Chennai’s game against Punjab. After taking a catch down the leg side, Dhoni did not get up and appeal vociferously, instead, he asked the umpire to refer it upstairs to the third umpire as he was not sure he had collected it cleanly.

The umpires obliged and it was sent upstairs, replays showed that the catch was not clean and the ball had touched the ground. That gave Liam Livingstone a reprieve.

Dhoni’s honesty is winning hearts on social space as fans are hailing the ex-CSK captain.

