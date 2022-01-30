Mumbai: Massive reason for fans to celebrate as IPL would in all probability be held in India and a 25 per cent capacity crowd would also be allowed to enter the stadium. A source close to Times of India said that if the Covid cases do not spike that time, there are chances that crowds would be permitted at venues.

“If the positive cases are not high around that time, the state government authorities are likely to allow 25 per cent capacity crowds for this year’s IPL. A top politician, who is a central figure in the present Maharashtra government, and the BCCI top officials had earlier this month met Aseem Gupta, State Principal Secretary of relief and rehabilitation, on this issue,” said the source.

The source also stated that the idea is to replicate the ‘model’ of the Wankhede Test match last December between India and New Zealand at the venue. In that game, up to 25 per cent capacity crowd of the stadium was allowed as per the state guidelines in view of the threat from the Omicron variant.