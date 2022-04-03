New Delhi: Liam Livingstone scored a superb half-century and then took two wickets as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday. Invited to bat, Livingstone’s 60 off 32 balls and with useful contributions from Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Jitesh Sharma (26) helped PBKS post 180 for 8.

The bowlers then returned to dismiss CSK for just 126 in 18 overs. Shivam Dube was top-scorer for CSK with a 30-ball 57. Rahul Chahar (3/25) took three wickets, while Vaibhav Arora (2/21), Kagiso Rabada (1/28), Arshdeep Singh (1/13), Odean Smith (1/14) and Liam Livingstone (2/25) were the otehr wicket-takers.

For CSK, Chris Jordon (2/23) Mukesh Choudhary (1/52), Dwayne Bravo (1/32), Ravindra Jadeja (1/34) and Dwaine Pretorius (2/30) were among wickets.

This is CSK’s third defeat in as many games and unless Deepak Chahar makes a speedy comeback, things aren’t looking great for the ‘Yellow Brigade’ and its de-facto skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A couple of more defeats could really put them under huge pressure and within a sniffing distance of point of no return.

The situation at the points table is getting complex with every match. Rajasthan Royals have maintained their top spot with 4 points from 2 games with a net run-rate of 2.100. Umesh retains the purple cap with 8 wickets in 3 games, and Ishan Kishan also retains orange cap with 135 runs in 2 matches.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 180 for 8 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 60; Chris Jordon 2/23, Dwaine Pretorius 2/30). Chennai Super Kings: 126 allout in 18 overs (Shivam Dube 57, Rahul Chahar 3/25).