Mumbai: After some brilliant bowling performances from Kuldeep Yadav (4/14) and Mustafizur Rahman (3/18), David Warner and Rovman Powell played remarkable knocks to help Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in Match 41 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Kuldeep looked at his brilliant best against his old franchise and bowled like he had something to prove. He tossed up the ball, mixed the wrong’un and sliders well, and varied the pace.

Chasing a modest target, Rishabh Pant’s side got off to a worst-possible start as opener Prithvi Shaw was out for a first-ball duck in the first over, caught and bowled by Umesh Yadav. Mitchell Marsh, too, departed soon, out for 13 runs off seven balls before becoming Harshit Rana’s first IPL victim and Delhi were reduced to 17/2.

Delhi lost their way a bit after that as Lalit Yadav and skipper Pant fell in quick succession but Rovman Powell saw them through in the end, hitting a 16-ball 33 to help them record their fourth win and move to sixth position with eight points. KKR remained in the eighth position with six points from nine matches.

IPL Points Table after DC vs KKR, Match 41:

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain top spot at the top of the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 499 runs in 8 matches with an average of 71.29. KL Rahul jumps to 2nd position with 368 runs in 8 matches, courtesy of his second hundred. Hardik Pandya occupies third position with 305 runs in 7 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (18 in 8 matches). Kuldeep Yadav, after today’s performance is in second position with 17 wickets in 8 matches. T Natarajan down to 3rd place with 15 wickets in 8 matches.

Inputs from IANS