<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings by 20 runs in a low scoring Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Put to bat, opener Quinton de Kock scored a 46 off 37 balls, while Deepak Hooda pitched in with a crucial 34 to take LSG to 153 for 8. <p></p> <p></p>In reply, Punjab Kings could only manage 133 for 8. Young pacer Mohsin Khan starred with the ball for LSG, snaring three wickets while Krunal Pandya bowled an excellent spell of 2/11. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Krunal Pandya is adjudged Player of the Match for his excellent bowling figures of 2/11 as <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSG</a> win by 20 runs.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PBKSvLSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PBKSvLSG</a> <a href="https://t.co/cx9UOhzIzb">pic.twitter.com/cx9UOhzIzb</a></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1520104343441383425?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>For Punjab, pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers, the South African bagged four wickets, including LSG skipper KL Rahul's. <p></p> <p></p>Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Kings: 153 for 8 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 46, Deepak Hooda 34; Kagiso Rabada 4/38), Punjab Kings 133 for 8 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 32, Mayank Agarwal 25; Mohsin Khan 3/24, Krunal Pandya 2/11, Dushmantha Chameera 2/17) <p></p> <p></p><strong>IPL Points Table After PBKS vs LSG- Match 42</strong> <p></p> <p></p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-5366434" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ss-2--338x246.png" alt="" width="338" height="246" /> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain top spot </strong>at the top of the points table. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jos Buttler</strong> remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 499 runs in 8 matches with an average of 71.29. <strong>KL Rahul</strong> in 2nd position has 374 runs in 9 matches. <strong>Shikhar Dhawan </strong>occupies third position with 307 runs in 9 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals' <strong>Yuzvendra</strong><b> Chahal </b>is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (18 in 8 matches). <strong>Kuldeep Yadav </strong>is in second position with 17 wickets in 8 matches.<strong> Umran Malik</strong> occupies 3rd place with 15 wickets in 8 matches.