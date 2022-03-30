Pune: After the one-sided match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik was seen teasing leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal after the match. In an Instagram video which has gone viral, Yagnik can be heard saying “10 Rupay ki Pepsi, Yuzi bhai sexy” as the latter can be seen entering the dressing room after the match.

Chahal bowled an exceptional spell in the match by picking up 3 wickets in four overs by giving only 22 runs in the match. RR’s official handle shared the video on Instagram. Check it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

Dominating knocks by skipper Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer, followed by clinical bowling by Yuzvendra Chahal (3/22), Prasidh Krishna (2/16) led Rajasthan Royals to a thumping 61-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2022 match, here on Tuesday.

Riding on brilliant attacking knocks by skipper Sanju Samson (55 off 27), Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29) and a late cameo by Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13), Rajasthan Royals posted 210/6 in 20 overs. Apart from the trio of Samson, Padikkal and Hetmyer, Jos Buttler (35 off 28) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (20 off 16) also made valuable contributions with the bat.

Chasing a huge total, SRH got off to the worst possible start as Prasidh Krishna rattled the top-order. Sunrisers batters could not recover well from the collapse as they could only manage 149/7 after 20 overs.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 210/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Devdutt Padikkal 41; Umran Malik 2/39) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 149/7 in 20 overs(Aiden Markram 57, Washington Sundar 40; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/22) by 61 runs.