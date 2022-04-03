<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed Rajat Patidar as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the league confirmed on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>Patidar, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played 31 T20s and has 861 runs against his name with the help of 7 half-centuries. <p></p> <p></p>The right-handed batter, who had previously represented the RCB franchise four times, will join the team for the price of Rs 20 Lakh. <p></p> <p></p>The Faf du Plessis-led RCB have so far played 2 matches this season, winning and losing a game each.They will take on the Rajasthan Royals on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.