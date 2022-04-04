<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Over the past two seasons, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in top form in the IPL and that is a major reason why he was picked recently for the national side. But in IPL 2022, Gaikwad - who has already played three games - has been woefully out of form. The stylish CSK opener has failed to even get to double digits. On Sunday, it was no different as he was dismissed for one. <p></p> <p></p>Despite his poor run, CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja showed confidence in the young cricketer and reckoned that he will bounce back to scoring runs soon. <p></p> <p></p>"We need to give him confidence, we need to back him, we all know that he's a very good player. We'll definitely back him and I am sure that he'll come good," said Jadeja at the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, CSK lost their third game on the trot and now look in bad shape going ahead in the season. <p></p> <p></p>Punjab Kings' all-rounder Liam Livingstone put up an exceptional performance, on Sunday, to lead his team to an emphatic 54-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings. Livingstone with a 32-ball-60 laid the platform but Chennai Super Kings bowlers made a brilliant comeback at the death, restricting Mayank Agarwal led side to 180 for 8 after 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>This is CSK's third defeat in as many games and unless Deepak Chahar makes a speedy comeback, things aren't looking great for the 'Yellow Brigade' and its de-facto skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A couple of more defeats could really put them under huge pressure and within a sniffing distance of point of no return.