Mumbai: Cheerleaders, sixes and after-parties, IPL is all about cricket and entertainment. Shikhar Dhawan seemed to be making most of his time in the gym with Punjab Kings owner Priety Zinta. The two were working out rigorously and enjoying one another’s company. Both of them were smiling and seemed to be in a good headspace. The PBKS opener uploaded the video on his Instagram page and fans are loving it.

Dhawan captioned the video as: “Had a great gym session 😃😆.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Dhawan has been in good form with the bat. In 11 matches, the veteran cricketer has amassed 381 runs at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 122.12. His form has been the key for his side in this season.