Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav continued his good run of form in IPL 2022 as he scored a brilliant 68* off 37 balls to help Mumbai Indians post a defendable 151 for six against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MCA stadium in Pune on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Suryakumar Yadav came in when RCB had lost a three wickets after the MI openers got them off to a steady start. With the team in a spot of bother, Surya took charge and played his natural game which impressed ex-RCB captain Virat Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>After the MI innings was over, Kohli went up to him and patted him on his back in a way to appreciate his heroics. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Virat Kohli appreciated Suryakumar Yadav's magnificent knock. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIvsRCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIvsRCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/CJt8esiYiq">pic.twitter.com/CJt8esiYiq</a></p> <p></p> CRICKET &#x1f3cf; (@AbdullahNeaz) <a href="https://twitter.com/AbdullahNeaz/status/1512825291269611521?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>