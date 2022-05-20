Mumbai: Virat Kohli seemed to have got his mojo back on Thursday against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede stadium. With it being a must-win game for the Bangalore side, Kohli brought his best to the fore as he hit a brilliant 73 off 54 balls. His knock comprised of eight fours and two sixes. He hit the loose balls and ran extremely well between the wickets.

In fact, Kohli nearly got injured as well after a collision with Sai Kishore. The incident took place of the second delivery of the ninth over. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Kohli tried to push for double after the former had played Kishore’s delivery towards cover. While trying to complete the run, Kohli ended up dashing into Kishore. Kohli looked in pain, but then that did not stop him from getting back on his feet.