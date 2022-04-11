Mumbai: In modern day cricket, the wicket of Virat Kohli happens to be the most prized scalp for most young cricketers. Coming into the tournament after a sensational U-19 World Cup campaign, Dewald Brevis – better known as ‘Baby AB’ – known for his batting attributes – was given the ball with RCB nearly home against MI.

What Brevis did is something that he will remember all his life. He picked up the wicket of Kohli with his first ball in IPL. Brevis trapped Kohli in front and the ex-RCB skipper fell two runs short of a fifty.

After the match, the two cricketers met. Kohli said to him: “Young man. Good one, eh! Good first meeting, get me on the first ball.”

How’s it? Good? Enjoying it?” Kohli added.

“Yeah, good experience,” Brevis replied.

Fans would love to see the two cricketers meet after the game.

Earlier, Brevis had claimed in a video posted by ICC during the U-19 World Cup where Brevis admits his love for RCB.

“For me, one of the biggest dreams is to play for the Proteas. I’m such a big fan of IPL and I would love to play the IPL for RCB. I love RCB because Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were there. I’m a big fan of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers,” he had said.