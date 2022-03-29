<strong>Mumbai:</strong> It is no secret that Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are good friends and hence to see them not play together at the RCB would be a different feeling - only Royal Challengers fans can explain. Often Kohli and de Villiers were spotted together and their bonding off-the-field helped them do well on the field as well. <p></p> <p></p>Over the years, the duo have won umpteen games for the franchise. Now, that the ex-South African cricketer is no more a part of the franchise, Kohli recalled Anushka Sharma's reaction on knowing ABD will no longer be at RCB. <p></p> <p></p>In a recent video posted by RCB, Kohli is heard recalling when he came to know of the news that ABD has decided to move on. <p></p> <p></p>"It is very strange. I clearly remember when he decided to finally call it a day. He sent me a voice note. And I still remember we were coming back from the World Cup and was driving. I read the voice note, Anushka was with me and I just looked at her. She said 'what' and I showed her the voice note. After seeing it the first thing she told me was 'Don't tell me'. I could sense this from last IPL," Kohli said in the video. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">It's not just you fans, even <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> misses <a href="https://twitter.com/ABdeVilliers17?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ABDeVilliers17</a> at RCB, and he opens up about their bond, the memories they've shared, and much more, on <a href="https://twitter.com/kreditbee?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KreditBee</a> presents Bold Diaries.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreChallengers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreChallengers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mission2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mission2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%E0%B2%A8%E0%B2%AE%E0%B3%8D%E0%B2%AERCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"># RCB</a> <a href="https://t.co/WXNfsqe3L6">pic.twitter.com/WXNfsqe3L6</a></p> <p></p> Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1508647636114427904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, despite scoring a mammoth 205 for two against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up on the losing side in the IPL opener. RCB plays KKR next on March 30.