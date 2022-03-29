Mumbai: It is no secret that Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are good friends and hence to see them not play together at the RCB would be a different feeling – only Royal Challengers fans can explain. Often Kohli and de Villiers were spotted together and their bonding off-the-field helped them do well on the field as well.

Over the years, the duo have won umpteen games for the franchise. Now, that the ex-South African cricketer is no more a part of the franchise, Kohli recalled Anushka Sharma’s reaction on knowing ABD will no longer be at RCB.

In a recent video posted by RCB, Kohli is heard recalling when he came to know of the news that ABD has decided to move on.

“It is very strange. I clearly remember when he decided to finally call it a day. He sent me a voice note. And I still remember we were coming back from the World Cup and was driving. I read the voice note, Anushka was with me and I just looked at her. She said ‘what’ and I showed her the voice note. After seeing it the first thing she told me was ‘Don’t tell me’. I could sense this from last IPL,” Kohli said in the video.

Meanwhile, despite scoring a mammoth 205 for two against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up on the losing side in the IPL opener. RCB plays KKR next on March 30.