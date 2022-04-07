New Delhi: Former India cricket Virender Sehwag is known for his quirky remarks on social media. His hilarious references become the talk of the town and even garner headlines sometimes. After an exceptional innings by KKR all-rounder Pat Cummins which led KKR to victory last night, Sehwag was quick to react and that too in his usual hilarious manner.

The 43-year old tweet went viral in no time. However, Sehwag was beginning to face the wrath of MI captain Rohit Sharma after the “vada pav” reference. Facing the heat, Sehwag clarified that the reference was only for Mumbai as the city thrives on that snack. He also added that he is a bigger fan of Rohit than most of the people trolling him. See tweets here.

The Vada Pav reference is for Mumbai, a city which thrives on Vada Pav. Rohit fans thanda lo , I am a bigger fan of his batting much more than most of you guys. Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2022

It was unbelievable stuff from Cummins as KKR, needing 35 from 30 balls, got them all in just six deliveries with the Australian Test captain hitting six sixes and four boundaries in his 15-ball 56. Daniel Sams bore the brunt of Cummins’ onslaught the most, conceding 35 runs in the 16th over, which sealed it for KKR.

Together with Iyer, Cummins, who came in at number six, shared 61 runs in just 2.1 overs to overhaul MI’s total of 161 for four. MI, thus, slumped to their third defeat in as many matches.