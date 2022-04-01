IPL 2022, Week 1: Ayush Badoni, Akash Deep to Lalit Yadav; Uncapped Indian Stars Who Stole The Show

Mumbai: Time and again, IPL has given a platform to young talent in India to prosper and showcase their skills. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are two cricketers that have made it big all because of IPL. That is the power of the league and that is what makes it the biggest T20 league in the world. IPL 2022 – this edition – is big. It is big because there are two new teams that have joined the IPL caravan – which means, more competition.

The first week of the 15th edition went as per plan as there was fierce competition, big totals and exciting cricket. The first week also saw a few unknown players who have not played for the national side, shine, for their IPL franchise, forcing the world to take notice of them.

Here are a few uncapped Indians who stole the show in the first week:

Ayush Badoni: The Delhi-based cricketer has taken IPL 2022 by storm. He first hit a brilliant 54 off 41 balls against Gujarat Titans and then took his side over the line in a mammoth 211 chase against Chennai. He chipped in with a nine-ball 19* blitz. After the knock, he received praise from LSG captain KL Rahul, who reckoned he is a 360-degree player.