Advertisement

IPL 2023: Abdul Samad's Final Ball Heroics Leads SRH To Thrilling 4-Wicket Victory Over RR

IPL 2023: Abdul Samad's Final Ball Heroics Leads SRH To Thrilling 4-Wicket Victory Over RR

Abdul Samad smashed the winning six in the final ball of the match on Sandeep Sharma and ensured a 4-wicket victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad over Rajasthan Royals

Updated: May 7, 2023 11:42 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Abdul Samad smashed the winning six in the final ball of the match on Sandeep Sharma and ensured a 4-wicket victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad over Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday. SRH needed 5 off the last ball but a no-ball from Sandeep changed the equation and Abdul Samad finished in style for his team.

"When I went in to bat, it wasn't an easy situation. Phillips gave us the injection. Was waiting for the ball to hit in the slot. Luckily got no ball as well. Umpire told us only one run would be given. Was waiting for the ball in the right area to hit. Phillips is the game-changer for us. We are still in the game (tournament). Look forward to carry this momentum in the remaining matches as well," said Abdul Smad after the thrilling finish.

RR batting first scored 214 runs and it wasn't an easy chase for SRH. Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma provided the team with a good start. Abhishek smashed another half-century in IPL 2023 but couldn't turn it into a big knock. Rahul Tripathi smashed a crucial 47 runs knock too and Henrich Klaasen played a cameo knock of 26 off 12 balls.

However, the real game-changer for SRH was Glenn Phillips who smashed 25 runs off just 7 balls and completely changed the tides of the game, and then the finish from Abdul Samad put SRH over the line.

Glenn Phillips Wins Player Of The Match

Glenn Phillips was awarded player of the match for his game-changing knock. "It was a situation where it was going to go one of two ways. Happy to get out on top of this one. We are all here to do our job, this is what the team needed today. Fantastic for it to pay off, and I had so much fun today out there. (On his dismissal) That was the ball I should have hit the most, I was disappointed the actual slot ball didn't go over the fence. I felt I left a lot out there with 17 needed off the final over, but then Samad did what he did and obviously we got that little bit of luck with the no ball," said Phillips in the post-match conference.

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Abdul Samad's Final Ball Heroics Leads SRH To Thrilling 4-Wicket Victory Over RR
GT Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Shares Heartfelt Post For Krunal Pandya After Iconic Brother Vs Brother Clash
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha Shine As Gujarat Titans Crush Lucknow Super Giants By 56 Runs
Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root Makes His IPL Debut Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
GT Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Takes Stunner Catch To Dismiss Kyle Mayers - WATCH Viral Video
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 5th ODI match Live cricket score at National Stadium, Karachi

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Up...

Live Score-Malta vs Gibraltar Live Cricket Score and Updates: MAL vs GIB 9 match Live cricket score at Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Live Score-Malta vs Gibraltar Live Cricket Score and Updates...

IPL 2023: Abdul Samad's Final Ball Heroics Leads SRH To Thrilling 4-Wicket Victory Over RR

IPL 2023: Abdul Samad's Final Ball Heroics Leads SRH To Thri...

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs SRH 52 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cric...

GT Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Shares Heartfelt Post For Krunal Pandya After Iconic Brother Vs Brother Clash

GT Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Shares Heartfelt Post For...

Advertisement