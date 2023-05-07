New Delhi: Abdul Samad smashed the winning six in the final ball of the match on Sandeep Sharma and ensured a 4-wicket victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad over Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday. SRH needed 5 off the last ball but a no-ball from Sandeep changed the equation and Abdul Samad finished in style for his team.

"When I went in to bat, it wasn't an easy situation. Phillips gave us the injection. Was waiting for the ball to hit in the slot. Luckily got no ball as well. Umpire told us only one run would be given. Was waiting for the ball in the right area to hit. Phillips is the game-changer for us. We are still in the game (tournament). Look forward to carry this momentum in the remaining matches as well," said Abdul Smad after the thrilling finish.

RR batting first scored 214 runs and it wasn't an easy chase for SRH. Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma provided the team with a good start. Abhishek smashed another half-century in IPL 2023 but couldn't turn it into a big knock. Rahul Tripathi smashed a crucial 47 runs knock too and Henrich Klaasen played a cameo knock of 26 off 12 balls.

However, the real game-changer for SRH was Glenn Phillips who smashed 25 runs off just 7 balls and completely changed the tides of the game, and then the finish from Abdul Samad put SRH over the line.

Glenn Phillips Wins Player Of The Match

Glenn Phillips was awarded player of the match for his game-changing knock. "It was a situation where it was going to go one of two ways. Happy to get out on top of this one. We are all here to do our job, this is what the team needed today. Fantastic for it to pay off, and I had so much fun today out there. (On his dismissal) That was the ball I should have hit the most, I was disappointed the actual slot ball didn't go over the fence. I felt I left a lot out there with 17 needed off the final over, but then Samad did what he did and obviously we got that little bit of luck with the no ball," said Phillips in the post-match conference.