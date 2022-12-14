IPL 2023 Auction: From Ajinkya Rahane To Joe Root, Here’s A Look At 5 Players Likely To Go Unsold

New Delhi: As many as 405 players have registered for IPL 2023 auctions that will take place on December 23 in Kochi. But there are quite a few, who despite having a big name in international and franchise cricket, may not find a suitable buyer.

Here’s a list of five such players:

Ajinkya Rahane: The former Indian Test captain Rahane might not find any suitable buyer in this year’s auction. The former Rajasthan Royals skipper has played for the likes of Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the cash rich league and in 2022 he was associated with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He has played 158 matches in IPL till date and has scored 4074 runs.

Joe Root: Joe Root has never played an IPL game but this year he has registered himself to be part of the auction. But there is not much for Root this time around as well as he no longer plays for England in T20Is.

Chris Jordan: Jordan is England’s most successful bowler in T20Is but is yet to make an impact. In 2022, he was with CSK but failed to deliver and that’s why there are high chances that he will go unsold in the upcoming auctions.

Tymal Mills: Like Jordan, Mills is also a tailormade bowler for T20s but in the cash-rich IPL he has failed to live up to the billing. He was hired by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 but had an ordinary season.

Tom Latham: Like Root, Latham is also a very handy ODI and Test batter, but isn’t in the scheme of things for T20s. And this could be the main reason why teams might not go for him.