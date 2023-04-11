IPL 2023: Baby's Day Out! Virat Kohli Shares Cute Poolside Picture With Daughter Vamika
RCB fans were surely disappointed after the loss vs LSG but recent pictures shared by the batter Virat Kohli have once again cheered them all up
New Delhi: Royal Challenger Bangalore suffered a 1-wicket loss against Lucknow Super Giants in a final-ball thriller. RCB fans were surely disappointed after the loss but recent pictures shared by the batter Virat Kohli have once again cheered them all up. Virat shared a cute picture with his daughter Vamika.
The father-daughter duo can be seen sitting by the poolside in the pictures. The clicks from Kohli have taken over the internet. The former RCB skipper posted pictures on his official Twitter and Instagram handle with a red heart emoji in the caption.
Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 11, 2023
Virat has been in tremendous touch in the tournament so far and has two magnificent half-centuries in three matches. He is also among the top scorers of the tournament currently. However, RCB has only won one of the three matches they have played. Virat's form will be crucial for RCB in order to bounce back in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
