New Delhi: Royal Challenger Bangalore suffered a 1-wicket loss against Lucknow Super Giants in a final-ball thriller. RCB fans were surely disappointed after the loss but recent pictures shared by the batter Virat Kohli have once again cheered them all up. Virat shared a cute picture with his daughter Vamika.

The father-daughter duo can be seen sitting by the poolside in the pictures. The clicks from Kohli have taken over the internet. The former RCB skipper posted pictures on his official Twitter and Instagram handle with a red heart emoji in the caption.