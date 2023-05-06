Advertisement
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Star Pacer To Miss Out RCB Clash | Deets Inside
Owing to a personal emergency, the pacer had to leave for his home country late on Friday night.
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Notrje will miss out on today's clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium for personal reasons. Owing to a personal emergency, fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. Delhi Capitals shared the news by a tweet from their official twitter handle.
???????? ?????????
Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/lig7mfgLan
Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 6, 2023
