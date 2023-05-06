New Delhi: Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Notrje will miss out on today's clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium for personal reasons. Owing to a personal emergency, fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. Delhi Capitals shared the news by a tweet from their official twitter handle.

