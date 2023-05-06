Advertisement

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Star Pacer To Miss Out RCB Clash | Deets Inside

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Star Pacer To Miss Out RCB Clash | Deets Inside

Owing to a personal emergency, the pacer had to leave for his home country late on Friday night.

Updated: May 6, 2023 2:17 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Notrje will miss out on today's clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium for personal reasons. Owing to a personal emergency, fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. Delhi Capitals shared the news by a tweet from their official twitter handle.

 

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Star Pacer To Miss Out RCB Clash | Deets Inside
Sreensath Wants Virat Kohli To Score Century Against DC To Give Great Tribute To Dada - WATCH
IPL 2023: Ireland Pacer Leaves Gujarat Titans Camp To Play International Matches
Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL Clasico Between Chennai Super Kings & Mumbai Indians Today?
WATCH: Ashish Nehra Wins Hearts With His Incredible Gesture After Cameraman Gets Hit By Trent Boult's Six
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Star Pacer To Miss Out RCB Clash | Deets Inside

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Star Pacer To Miss Out RCB Clash |...

SHOCKING! KKR Skipper Nitish Rana's Wife Gets Stalked, Chased In Delhi, She Shares Terrific Ordeal On IG

SHOCKING! KKR Skipper Nitish Rana's Wife Gets Stalked, Chase...

Sreensath Wants Virat Kohli To Score Century Against DC To Give Great Tribute To Dada - WATCH

Sreensath Wants Virat Kohli To Score Century Against DC To G...

IPL 2023: Ireland Pacer Leaves Gujarat Titans Camp To Play International Matches

IPL 2023: Ireland Pacer Leaves Gujarat Titans Camp To Play I...

ITA vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 2 & 5: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECI Italy T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 & 9:00 PM IST

ITA vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 2 & 5: Ca...

Advertisement