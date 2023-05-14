Advertisement

IPL 2023: Fans Flood Twitter As Anuj Rawat's Quickfire 29 Helps RCB Put 171 On Board

Anuj Rawat's 29-run knock from just 11 deliveries that included three boundaries and two sixes helped RCB put a fighting total in front of the in-form batting line-up of RR

Updated: May 14, 2023 5:18 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals is taking on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday. Anuj Rawat's heroics in the final over helped RCB's struggling innings to reach 171 runs at the loss of five wickets

RCB lost Virat Kohli in the seventh over after KM Asif trapped him with a knuckle delivery and sent him back to the dugout on the score of 18 runs off 19 balls. This also ended the 50 runs-opening partnership between Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

After Kohli's dismissal, Glenn Maxwell and the RCB skipper took charge of the innings and progressed the scoreboard. Both Du Plessis and Maxwell smashed crucial half-centuries but their batting once again collapsed after their dismissal.

Anuj Rawat's 29-run knock from just 11 deliveries that included three boundaries and two sixes helped RCB put a fighting total in front of the in-form batting line-up of RR. Fans loved his knock and stormed Twitter to appreciate his valiant innings. He even started trending on Twitter in a few moments.

RR vs RCB Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai

