IPL 2023: Fans Flood Twitter As Anuj Rawat's Quickfire 29 Helps RCB Put 171 On Board
Anuj Rawat's 29-run knock from just 11 deliveries that included three boundaries and two sixes helped RCB put a fighting total in front of the in-form batting line-up of RR
New Delhi: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals is taking on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday. Anuj Rawat's heroics in the final over helped RCB's struggling innings to reach 171 runs at the loss of five wickets
RCB lost Virat Kohli in the seventh over after KM Asif trapped him with a knuckle delivery and sent him back to the dugout on the score of 18 runs off 19 balls. This also ended the 50 runs-opening partnership between Kohli and Faf du Plessis.
After Kohli's dismissal, Glenn Maxwell and the RCB skipper took charge of the innings and progressed the scoreboard. Both Du Plessis and Maxwell smashed crucial half-centuries but their batting once again collapsed after their dismissal.
Fans loved his knock and stormed Twitter to appreciate his valiant innings. He even started trending on Twitter in a few moments.
RCB Management Got a Strong Reason to Retain Anuj Rawat for next 3 seasons. pic.twitter.com/dW8Qkdxfyn
ABHIRAT (@75thTon) May 14, 2023
Anuj Rawat sorry man?? @AnujRawat_1755 pic.twitter.com/rKJvwGxP1u
Tejashav Thakur (@hereforkohIi) May 14, 2023
Anuj Rawat you go King. Best innings from him in rcb kit ?
arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 14, 2023
Anuj Rawat 29*(11) pic.twitter.com/AE4Qeao8wx
B` (@Bishh04) May 14, 2023
What a knock by Anuj Rawat, 29* from just 11 balls and helped RCB to reach 171 for 5. pic.twitter.com/J0X2hGtljd
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2023
RR vs RCB Playing 11
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj
Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai
