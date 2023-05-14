New Delhi: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals is taking on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday. Anuj Rawat's heroics in the final over helped RCB's struggling innings to reach 171 runs at the loss of five wickets

RCB lost Virat Kohli in the seventh over after KM Asif trapped him with a knuckle delivery and sent him back to the dugout on the score of 18 runs off 19 balls. This also ended the 50 runs-opening partnership between Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

After Kohli's dismissal, Glenn Maxwell and the RCB skipper took charge of the innings and progressed the scoreboard. Both Du Plessis and Maxwell smashed crucial half-centuries but their batting once again collapsed after their dismissal.

Anuj Rawat's 29-run knock from just 11 deliveries that included three boundaries and two sixes helped RCB put a fighting total in front of the in-form batting line-up of RR. Fans loved his knock and stormed Twitter to appreciate his valiant innings. He even started trending on Twitter in a few moments.