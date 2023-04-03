IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter As CSK Beat LSG By 12 Runs At Chepauk Stadium

Chennai: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in their first match at the Chepauk Stadium in four years. CSK secured their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and it was more special as it came in front of the M.A Chidambaram crowd. LSG won the toss and invited CSK to bat first. However, the decision backfired as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway provided a blistering start while Ambati Rayudu and captain MS Dhoni gave the boisterous Chepauk crowd its money's worth and Chennai Super Kings posted a mammoth 217/7 against Lucknow Super Giants in Match Six of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. A 12 runs victory ! Well done CSK !!

Both Gaikwad (57) and Conway (47) played some outstanding shots to smash 79 runs in the Power-play, which became CSK's highest-ever Powerplay score at Chepauk, beating the previous best of 75. After taking CSK to 100 in eight overs, the duo fell in quick succession. But the rest of the batting order ensured CSK went past 200, especially with Dhoni treating the crowd to a short yet sparking innings in the final over. For Lucknow, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers with 3-28, especially with others having economy rates above seven. CSK WON Thalaa Smiling