IPL 2023: After Getting Hit For 5 Sixes GT's Pacer Yash Dayal Old Tweet For Rinku Singh Goes Viral

Kolkata Knight Riders Win Internet With a Heartwarming Tweet For Gujarat Titans Yash Dayal

Updated: April 10, 2023 11:21 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: With just five balls left in the final over, Kolkata Knight Riders needed 28 runs, when Rinku Singh smashed five successive sixes on the last five balls off Yash Dayal to complete an improbable heist in the history of IPL and give Kolkata a memorable three-wicket victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rinku smashed his state teammate, Yash, for back-to-back sixes and helped KKR climb the second spot of points table. Yash and Rinku maybe rivals on field but they are close friends off the field.

After KKR's win, old tweet of Yash Dayal complimenting Rinku Singh, "Big player bhai," has gone viral all over internet.

Yash did have an off day but he is one of the youngsters to watch out for in the future. After the match, KKR won the internet with a beautiful message for Dayal saying that it was an off day and happens to everyone and that he will come out only stronger from this.

This was KKR's second win of the tournament, the Men in Purple reached second place in the points table. The Knight Riders will be up next against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (April 14).

 

 

