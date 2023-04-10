New Delhi: With just five balls left in the final over, Kolkata Knight Riders needed 28 runs, when Rinku Singh smashed five successive sixes on the last five balls off Yash Dayal to complete an improbable heist in the history of IPL and give Kolkata a memorable three-wicket victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rinku smashed his state teammate, Yash, for back-to-back sixes and helped KKR climb the second spot of points table. Yash and Rinku maybe rivals on field but they are close friends off the field.

After KKR's win, old tweet of Yash Dayal complimenting Rinku Singh, "Big player bhai," has gone viral all over internet.