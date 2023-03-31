Advertisement

IPL 2023 Match 1, Gujarat vs Chennai - Strongest Playing XI For MS Dhoni's Chennai

IPL 2023 Match 1, Gujarat vs Chennai - Strongest Playing XI For MS Dhoni's Chennai

IPL 2023: Chennai strongest playing 11 for opening game against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat.

Updated: March 31, 2023 5:18 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: The 2023 Indian Premier League is just a few hours away, and this year's glitzy event will be very special for both the players and the fans. For the first time since 2019, the cash-rich league will return to its original home-and-away format.

One of the teams that enjoys a huge fan following around the country is MS Dhoni's Chennai. After having a forgetful season last year, The Men in Yellow will be eager to make a superb comeback this year in front of Chennai supporters.

As it is rumoured that this will be MS Dhoni's last season as a player, Chennai will look forward to giving their best. The team let go of players like Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and Chris Jordan while roping in England Test captain Ben Stokes, who is seen as a potential captain for the franchise.

The team will miss the services of Sisanda Magala, Matheesha Pathirana, and Maheesh Theekshana for this opening game. Also, Mukesh Singh has been ruled out of the tournament, with the team naming Aakash Singh as replacement.

As for Chennai's playing 11, Ruturaj Gaikwad will open along with Devon Conway, followed by Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni. Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Pretorious will be the two all-rounders along with Moeen Ali and Shuvam Dube. Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande will be the new ball pair for Chennai.

IPL 2023 Match 1: Chennai playing 11 against Gujarat vs Chennai match.

Playing XIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande

BENCH : Ajinkya Rahane, SP Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Bhagath Varma, Simi Singh RS Hangargekar, AJ Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Solanki, M Theekshana, SSB Magala

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023 Match 1, Gujarat vs Chennai - Strongest Playing XI For MS Dhoni's Chennai
IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar To Debut For Mumbai Indians In Absence Of Jasprit Bumrah?
Tamannaah Bhatia And Arijit Singh To Perform In IPL Opening Ceremony; Know All About It
COVID-19 Scare In IPL 2023 After Cases Spike In India? Here's What You Need To Know
GUJ vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Indian Premier League, At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar To Debut For Mumbai Indians In Absence Of Jasprit Bumrah?

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar To Debut For Mumbai Indians In Abs...

Tamannaah Bhatia And Arijit Singh To Perform In IPL Opening Ceremony; Know All About It

Tamannaah Bhatia And Arijit Singh To Perform In IPL Opening ...

COVID-19 Scare In IPL 2023 After Cases Spike In India? Here's What You Need To Know

COVID-19 Scare In IPL 2023 After Cases Spike In India? Here'...

Live Score-USA vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: USA vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 7 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-USA vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score an...

GUJ vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Indian Premier League, At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST

GUJ vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 1: Capta...

Advertisement