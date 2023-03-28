Advertisement
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Makes Crowd Go Crazy As He Steps Out For Practice At Chepauk WATCH
Even though MSD's performance with the bat has not been up to the mark in recent times, his mere presence excites the fans, who are crazy about veteran cricket.
New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai will open their IPL campaign against Gujarat on March 31 in the Indian Premier League opener. Chennai had a poor outing in the last season as they finished last. The coming season could well be MS Dhoni's last as a player. Dhoni has time and again said that he wants to retire from Chennai but he couldn't get a chance owing to the tournament being played in UAE and Maharashtra in the last few seasons. However, the tournament is back to its original home-and-away format. Chennai tried transitioning the team with Jadeja named the team's captain ahead of the IPL 2022, however, a poor show by the team forced the franchise to bring back Dhoni as captain. However, with the team roping in players like Ben Stokes, an experienced leader, MS Dhoni is most likely to retire after IPL 2023. MS Dhoni is a synonym for team Chennai and has played a significant role in making the franchise the brand they are. Even though his performance with the bat has not been up to the mark in recent times, his mere presence excites the fans, who are crazy about veteran cricket. Recently, MS Dhoni stepped out for a practice session and the fans went gaga watching Thala coming out to bat. The video of the same was shared by the official page of the Chennai franchise.
Nayagan meendum varaar ??#WhistlePodu #Anbuden ? pic.twitter.com/3wQb1ZxppeChennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 27, 2023
IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings Full Squad Captain and wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary (Doubtful), Matheesha Pathirana All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, K. Bhagath Verma
